VWHS selling season tickets, punch passes

Submitted information

Van Wert High School is selling season tickets for the upcoming football season, along with adult and student punch passes for most other athletic events.

Football season tickets

Fans can purchase football season tickets at the Van Wert High School athletic director’s office from Monday, August 10, through Friday, August 14, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Additionally, those attending the Crestview football scrimmage on Friday, August 14, and not making any changes from the 2025 season can buy tickets at the event from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Season ticket holders for 2026 will retain the same seats. New season ticket purchasers can select their seats when visiting the athletic department office. Tickets are priced at $40 and can be paid by cash or check, made out to Van Wert City Schools. Please note, tickets will not be mailed.

Adult punch passes

Adult punch passes for the 2026-2027 school year will be available at the high school athletic department, middle school office, and elementary office starting Monday, August 10, and will remain available throughout the year. Adult punch passes are valid for all athletic contests during the same period except for varsity football and boys’ basketball games. All tournament games are also excluded from punch passes. An adult 10-punch pass costs $70. All passes are non-refundable. Lost or stolen passes will not be replaced.

Student punch passes

Student punch passes for the 2026-2027 school year will be available at the high school athletic department, middle school office, and elementary office starting Monday, August 10, and will remain available throughout the year. Student punch passes are valid for all athletic contests during the same period, including varsity football and boys’ basketball games. All tournament games are excluded from punch passes. A student 5-punch pass costs $20, and a student 10-punch pass costs $40. All passes are non-refundable. Lost or stolen passes will not be replaced.

Individual game ticket prices