Cougar golfers face tough competition

VW independent sports/submitted information

OTTAWA — The Cougar Golf Team traveled to the always tough Ken Schnipke Kalida Invitational at Moose Landing Golf Course in Ottawa on Wednesday. Many of the area’s best teams in Division II and Division III participated.

Division III teams dominated the three of the top four spots as Pettisville held off Ottoville to take the top honors. Host Kalida took home a fourth place finish. The top Division II teams consisted of third place Ottawa-Glandorf, fifth place Napoleon, and sixth place Liberty Benton.

Van Wert’s Zach Stoller shot an 82 at the Ken Schnipke Kalida Invitational. Photo courtesy of Mike Hernandez

Pettisville 307

Ottoville 310

Ottawa Glandorf 317

Kalida 324

Napoleon 330

Liberty-Benton 332

The next five teams were all very close as Berea-Midpark (342) nipped Delphos St. Johns (343) by a single shot and two shots over Columbus Grove (344). Archbold and Ottawa Hills tied for 10th place at 348.

Van Wert managed a 17th place finish out of 20 teams. Senior Zach Stoller led the way with a 23rd place finish with a score of 82. Fellow senior Noah Krites had a 90, freshman Joey Keysor tallied a 97 and sophomore Van Wright scoring a 107. Junior Zander Coleman rounded out the Cougar scoring with a 109.

The overall individual leaderboard and top 10:

73 Grady Short – Archbold (match medalist)

74 Gavin Knierim – Pettisville (runner-up medalist)

75 Grant Boyers – Pettisville

76 Reid Miller – Ottoville

76 Parker Langhals – Ottoville

76 Evan Altenburger – Ottoville

76 Alex Bellman – Ottawa Glandorf

77 Chris Rall – Kalida

77 Graycen Osterday – Pettisville

78 Dalton Hyman – Columbus Grove

The Cougars will be back in action on Thursday as they will travel Maumee Bay Golf Course for the Genoa Invitational.