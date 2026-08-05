Cougar golfers face tough competition
VW independent sports/submitted information
OTTAWA — The Cougar Golf Team traveled to the always tough Ken Schnipke Kalida Invitational at Moose Landing Golf Course in Ottawa on Wednesday. Many of the area’s best teams in Division II and Division III participated.
Division III teams dominated the three of the top four spots as Pettisville held off Ottoville to take the top honors. Host Kalida took home a fourth place finish. The top Division II teams consisted of third place Ottawa-Glandorf, fifth place Napoleon, and sixth place Liberty Benton.
- Pettisville 307
- Ottoville 310
- Ottawa Glandorf 317
- Kalida 324
- Napoleon 330
- Liberty-Benton 332
The next five teams were all very close as Berea-Midpark (342) nipped Delphos St. Johns (343) by a single shot and two shots over Columbus Grove (344). Archbold and Ottawa Hills tied for 10th place at 348.
Van Wert managed a 17th place finish out of 20 teams. Senior Zach Stoller led the way with a 23rd place finish with a score of 82. Fellow senior Noah Krites had a 90, freshman Joey Keysor tallied a 97 and sophomore Van Wright scoring a 107. Junior Zander Coleman rounded out the Cougar scoring with a 109.
The overall individual leaderboard and top 10:
- 73 Grady Short – Archbold (match medalist)
- 74 Gavin Knierim – Pettisville (runner-up medalist)
- 75 Grant Boyers – Pettisville
- 76 Reid Miller – Ottoville
- 76 Parker Langhals – Ottoville
- 76 Evan Altenburger – Ottoville
- 76 Alex Bellman – Ottawa Glandorf
- 77 Chris Rall – Kalida
- 77 Graycen Osterday – Pettisville
- 78 Dalton Hyman – Columbus Grove
The Cougars will be back in action on Thursday as they will travel Maumee Bay Golf Course for the Genoa Invitational.
POSTED: 08/05/26 at 8:26 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports