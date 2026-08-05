County approved for state relief for mid-March storms

Mid-March strong winds brought down power poles and lines along Jennings Rd. in Van Wert. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Van Wert County is among 13 Ohio counties declared eligible for the State Disaster Relief Program, which will provide support to areas that were significantly impacted by a severe wind storm that occurred in mid-March.

The State Disaster Relief Program is a reimbursement program that can be used in instances where storm damage amounts do not meet the threshold for federal assistance but do meet state program requirements. The program is intended to provide supplemental state assistance to local governments and eligible private non-profit organizations for costs associated with certain damage repairs, debris removal, and emergency protective measures.

A low pressure system was responsible for an unprecedented wind storm that wreaked havoc across the area on March 13. Van Wert County was hit with sustained winds of 35-45 miles per hour winds with gusts over 60 miles per hour for a prolonged period of hours. In Van Wert County, wind gusts ranged as high as 51 to 65 miles per hour.

The powerful wind storm overturned semis and numerous trees, poles and power lines around the county and tore the roof off the Dairy Barn at the Van Wert County Fairgounds. Conditions became so dangerous that now-retired Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy urged Van Wert County school superintendents to cancel afternoon school bus routes over fears of a bus being blown over or a semi-truck being blown onto a bus.

Along with Van Wert County, the other counties set to receive help are Belmont, Carroll, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Holmes, Knox, Licking, Morrow, Noble, Perry and Tuscarawas.