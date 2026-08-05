Donald F. Kinzie

Donald F. Kinzie, 94, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, August 4, 2026 at VanCrest of Van Wert.

He was born on September 8, 1931 in Mexico, Indiana, the son of Clayson J. Kinzie and Wilma (Mort) Kinzie, who both preceded him in death. On December 22, 1951, he married Carolyn A. (Wise) Kinzie and she survives of Van Wert.

He is also survived by his daughter, Cynthia (Athen) Burke, and a son, Brian (Patty) Kinzie both of Van Wert; two grandchildren, Carey Partin and Tate Arnold; great-grandchildren, Emma Partin, Anna Partin and J. D. Partin; two great-great grandchildren, Alister Linser and Nikoli Linser; and five sisters, Ruby Wilhite, Dulcena Walls, Betty Church, Wilma Little, and Carol Sue Bruce. Also surviving are his brother-in-law, Dr. Michael G. (Elizabeth) Wise and their son, Dr. Paul (Anne) Wise.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers, Herman E. Kinzie and Gary Alan Kinzie; and two sisters, Patricia Cress.

Donald was a graduate of Bunker Hill High School and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Following his Air Force years, Donald joined Van Wert National Bank as a loan officer where he served for 40 years. He was also co-owner of the Rockin’ K Western Wear in Van Wert. He and Carolyn were advisors to several 4-H horse clubs for over 30 years. When they lived in Florida, Donald assisted senior citizens with guardianship issues for 13 years. He was a life member of the Van Wert American Legion Post #178. Donald was so very proud of his children and grandchildren.

A memorial service for Donald will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Van Wert with Pastor Thomas Chamberlain officiating There will be calling hours from 9-11a.m. prior to the service.

Preferred memorials: Emmanuel Lutheran Church or Community Health Professional Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.