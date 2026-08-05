Heavyweights to battle for NWC crown

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

There’s really no other way to say it – the 2026 NWC title race appears to be a three-team race.

Columbus Grove has won three straight conference titles and four of the last five. The Bulldogs haven’t lost a NWC game since September 16, 2022, a 7-0 loss at Allen East. Conventional wisdom says Columbus Grove should be the favorite to add another title. However, another team is the VW independent’s pick to win this year’s NWC football championship. After the top three teams, there are many questions that need to be answered. It should be a very interesting year in the conference.

Here is the predicted order of finish, along with team capsules.

1 – Lima Central Catholic: The Thunderbirds (10-2 in 2025) have a wealth of returning talent, including do-everything quarterback Brady Parker, who recently committed to play football at the University of Findlay. Last season, Parker passed for over 1,500 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for more than 800 yards and seven more touchdowns. He’ll operate behind an offensive line that has three returning starters and receiver Michael Quatman (41-639, seven touchdowns) is back as well. Carter Lester, who rushed for over 400 yards last year, is back. Defensively, the front seven will be stout and overall, Lima Central Catholic’s athleticism will present problems for all opponents.

Will Sheets (66) and Kale Lichtensteiger (55) are two key returners up front for the Crestview Knights. Wyatt Richardson photo

2 – Columbus Grove: Freshman Rylan Palte appears poised to replace four-year starter Landon Best at quarterback. He’ll operate behind an offensive line that returns four of five starters, along with running back Brody McCluer, who rushed for over 600 yards and six touchdowns last season. Columbus Grove (10-4) returns seven offensive starters and nine defensive starters. By the way, circle Week No. 4, September 11, on the calendar. It’s the NWC opener and the Bulldogs will host Lima Central Catholic. It could also be the NWC championship game. I should note — the last time I didn’t pick the Bulldogs to win the NWC was 2021. They went 10-0 that season and presented me with a ball signed by the entire team. Who knows, the same thing could happen again.

3 – Bluffton: Bluffton (8-3) should score points left and right again. Last year, the Pirates averaged 42 points per game. Dual-threat quarterback Tayte Giesege is back for his senior season. Last year, he passed for 2,263 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions and ran for 646 and eight more scores, all during the regular season. Giesage is one of 20 returning letterwinners for the Pirates. On defense, Bluffton has an experienced defensive line and in the secondary. Honestly, third seems too low and it’s very possible the Pirates will prove me wrong.

4 – Allen East: New head coach Shane Wireman had success at Waynesfield-Goshen and was able to turn Shawnee around. He’ll try to do the same at his alma mater. With 23 letterwinners, this slot may be too low for the Mustangs (3-7 in 2025). Running back Miles McDorman is back after rushing for 1,020 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, while Keagan Jones threw for over 1,500 yards and 10 touchdowns. If nothing else, Allen East should be balanced this season. Improvement will be needed on the defensive side of the ball. Last year, the Mustangs gave up 34 points or more in six games.

5 – Crestview: No NWC team lost more yardage to graduation than Crestview. The Knights (6-4) graduated more than 90 percent of last year’s yardage, including running back Braxton Leeth, who rushed for a school record 2,274 yards and 31 touchdowns. Despite that, head coach Cole Harting has 17 letterwinners back and on offense, six returning starters, including four linemen. That should be a big help, especially with Will Sheets, an athletic 6-5, 235 senior. Classmate Denver McDougall returns as a three year starter at left tackle, and Kale Lichtensteiger and Hudson Buuck are also key returners up front. Defensively, eight starters return. Harting noted the team has a lot of depth at the skill positions but not a lot of experience. Cooper Miller (6-1, 180 junior) will get the nod as the starting quarterback and two or more players, including Evin Brincefield and Tate Lichtensteiger will man the running back spot. If the Knights can make strides defensively, the Knights should enjoy some success this season.

6 – Fort Loramie: The Redskins return as a football-only member of the NWC. Last year’s team finished 3-7 and for the most part, scoring wasn’t a problem, with 26 points or more in six games. The issue was on defense, where Fort Loramie gave up 34 or more points six times. Head coach Spencer Wells has 10 returning letterwinners, including quarterback Tanner Heckman, who passed for over 1,200 yards, eight touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and running back Ray Hoying, who was the NWC’s second leading rusher last year (1,330 yards, 20 touchdowns). The offensive line must replace four starters. However, the Redskins could surprise some teams this year.

7 – Spencerville: Head coach Kyle Koenig returns 10 starters from a team that finished 2-8 last season. The Bearcats have some returning experience up front on both sides of the ball, but will have to replace some key players at the skill positions, including leading rusher Zach Looser (806 yards rushing) and quarterback Grady Smith (32-77, 646, five touchdowns, three interceptions). Koenig is hopeful the line experience will help smooth the process. Kolten Grigsby returns in the offensive backfield (86-333, three touchdowns in 2025). The Bearcats were the third leading rushing team in the NWC and they’ll try to lean on the running game again this year. The defense will need to improve, after allowing 38 points per game last season.

8 – Delphos Jefferson: Head coach Allen Pohlman has 14 returning letterwinners, including running back Dean Trentman, a four year starter and physical runner (86-433, six touchdowns in 2025). Two other four year starters are back – linbacker Brady Miller, who has led the team in tackles for the past three seasons, and wide receiver/defensive back Kellen Brotherwood. The Wildcats have played a lot of freshmen and sophomores in the past, which gave those younger players valuable varsity experience.