Sentencing hearings held in local court

VW independent staff

Three separate and unrelated sentencing hearings were held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

After failing intervention in lieu of conviction, Storm McGinnis, 35, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 60 days in jail and was ordered to pay court costs for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony.

Joel Crawford, 38, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date, and 50 hours of community service for grand theft, a third degree felony. He must complete mental health and substance abuse assessment and any treatment, drug court, consume no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, and was ordered to pay court costs.

Thomas Burgoon, 44, of Van Wert, was sentenced to five years of community control and 30 days in jail at a later date on three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, fourth degree felonies. He must perform 50 hours of community service, seek and maintain employment, undergo mental health/substance abuse assessment and any treatment and was ordered to pay court costs.