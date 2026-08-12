Butterfly Meadows, AEP hold open houses

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A pair of energy-related open houses were held in Van Wert on Tuesday – one dealing with a proposed solar farm, and the other regarding AEP power grid upgrades.

Butterfly Meadows

Two representatives of Butterfly Meadows declined to speak with the VW independent or the Times Bulletin during Thursday’s open house at American Legion Post 178. The first representative referred two reporters to a different person, who would not agree to an interview, saying only that the evening was meant to share information the public about the proposed project. When informed the media could share the information with residents who were unable to attend the open house, she again declined to speak or offer further comment.

Residents attended an open house by Butterfly Meadows on Thursday. While representatives spoke with the public, they would not speak with the media. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

There were eight different tables at the open house and representatives did indeed speak with a steady stream of residents who were able to attend.

The solar project is a proposed 300 MW solar facility and 100 MW battery energy storage project, spanning approximately 4,000 acres of land primarily in Hoaglin, Union and Pleasant townships, along with 38 acres in Van Wert.

However, the proposed project has strong opposition from the public and from the highest level of county government.

“The commissioners had encouraged the townships to take straw polls before we banned these projects under Senate Bill 52,” Commission Chairman Todd Wolfrum said via email prior to the open house. “On the aggregate, those came in over 80 percent against. We all feel it is our obligation to be representatives of our county’s people. They know the upside and downside of these projects by this point and overwhelmingly do not want them.”

“We were told a few years ago by the Ohio Power Siting Board that the Wild Grains project in Hoaglin Township was the last one that would qualify in our county before we began taking these polls and banning them on the request of the township trustees,” he continued. “Years later we are finding out that this project was somehow ‘partially grandfathered in.’ It is not our intention to take anyone’s word for it so we are currently investigating how this happened. It is our intention to stop the project if possible.”

Final approval rests with the Ohio Power Siting Board. If approved construction would likely begin in 2028.

AEP Ohio

AEP held an open house at the Wassenberg Art Center to share information and gather public input on plans to meet increased electricity demands locally.

AEP’s Maddox Creek-Norse Transmission Project involves:

Building an electric facility, Norse Substation, off Stripe Road north of U.S. 30.

Building about 2.5 miles of 345-kilovolt transmission lines connecting the Maddox Creek Substation off Fife Road to the proposed Norse Substation.

Connecting the Norse Substation to a customer facility.

The company plans to build two separate transmission lines from the Maddox Creek Substation that will merge onto a single set of structures before connecting to the Norse Substation. However, AEP Ohio Project Outreach Specialist Maggie Beggs said no final decisions have been made yet.

“We’re here just to gather feedback from the community on study segments to build a new transmission line, so we have not come up with any final line route,” Beggs stated. “We’re hear to gather that feedback and use that to help make a decision.”

While Beggs said the transmission line will provide power to a new customer, she was unable to disclose the name of the customer. However, the planned QTS data center will be constructed nearby. Without disclosing the customer, Beggs said AEP will be able to supply the necessary power supply to the site.

“The line is to provide the power that’s needed for the customer,” she said. “There is a lot of benefit beyond just the customer – once the line is built, similar to the way a freeway would build an off-ramp, once that off-ramp is built, there are other customers that can come and use that same ‘off-ramp.’ It’s a benefit to the community through economic development as well as benefit to the community with taxes and things of that nature as well.”

QTS will be responsible for covering the costs for the connections between Norse Substation and data center site, along with the power they use.

For those who were unattend to attend Thursday’s open house, more information, including project details and an interactive map can be found at AEPOhio.com/MaddoxCreek-Norse. The public may also submit comments by Friday, August 28.

The project will require approval by the Ohio Power Siting Board. If that happens, construction would likely begin late next year and be complete by late 2028.