Adopt-A-Room…

Leland Smith Insurance recently presented a check to the YWCA of Van Wert County as a recurring sponsor of the Adopt-A-Room program. Pictured from left to right are Leland Smith staff members Hanna Rose, Faith Coleman, Amy Amstutz (presenting check), YMCA Director of Outreach and Communication Julie Schaufelberger, April Korte, and Topanga Brumett. Businesses, organizations and individuals interested in adopting a resident space should contact Schaufelberger at julies@ywcavanwertcounty.org for details. Photo submitted