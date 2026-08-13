Elder appointed to central committee

VW independent staff/submitted information

Christopher Elder, a Paulding resident and 2026 candidate for the 82nd District Ohio House, has been appointed to fill the District 9 seat vacated by Tom Pruss for the Libertarian State Central Committee.

Pruss was elected in the May primary, along with Zach Hall, both of whom are from Toledo. After the first meeting of 2026, Pruss was elected vice-chair of the Executive Committee and resigned his seat on the Central Committee. At the August meeting, Elder was nominated and then appointed to fill the seat.

Christopher Elder

“I look forward to serving Libertarian voters and candidates across the 9th District,” Elder posted to his social media accounts. “I think it’s cool that we have a rural voice and an urban voice representing Libertarians in the District.” The Libertarian Party of Ohio divides its Central Committee districts by U.S. Congressional District. Elder and Hall represent all the counties in Ohio’s 9th Congressional District.

More information about the State Central Committee and the Libertarian Party of Ohio can be found on their website at lpo.org. As more local Libertarian Clubs begin popping up across northwest Ohio, interested parties are encouraged to reach out to their nearest county club to contact their central committee members.

It should be noted that, while Van Wert is included in the district for which Elder is running, it is located in Ohio Congressional District 4. Both seats for District 4 are vacant. Anyone interested in being appointed should contact Michelle MacCutcheon at director@lpo.org.