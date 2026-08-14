County fair to begin on September 1

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society is reminding everyone that the 170th Annual Van Wert County Fair is just over two weeks away. The fair will take place Tuesday through Monday, September 1–7, at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, bringing a full week of entertainment, competition, family fun, and celebration to Van Wert County.

This year’s grandstand lineup offers something for everyone. The week kicks off with harness racing on Tuesday, followed by a cheerleading competition on Wednesday, and the popular high school band show on Thursday. Friday night will feature the action-packed truck and tractor pull, followed by the demolition derby on Saturday. New this year, fairgoers can experience the excitement of the ATV Big Air Show on Sunday. The week will wrap up on Labor Day with harness racing and the Rough E Rodeo in the evening.

Beyond the grandstand, there will be plenty to see and do throughout the fairgrounds. Fairgoers can enjoy livestock shows, free entertainment, Christian concerts, Southern Gospel music, carnival rides, delicious fair food, vendors, exhibits, and much more throughout the week.

The fair will also feature several special admission days:

Tuesday, September 1 – half-price admission, with gate admission just $5 all day.

Wednesday, September 2 – senior citizens day, featuring free admission for seniors until 4 p.m.

Thursday, September 3 – Veterans Day, with free admission for veterans throughout the day.

Saturday, September 5 – first responders day: First responders will get in free. As a reminder, children ages 12 and under will get in free to the fair.

The fair’s popular lunch program will return Tuesday through Friday. Fairgoers can pay $10 at the gate between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to enter the fair. Leave the fairgrounds by 2 p.m., turn in your lunch ticket, and receive your admission cost back.

Fair programs and premium books are currently available at the Fair Office, along with tickets available for purchase. Tickets are also available to be purchased online. Fairgoers are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance and start planning their week at the fair.

The deadline for Senior Fair entries is Saturday, August 22, Exhibitors should make sure their entries are submitted before the deadline.

The Fair Office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.