DAR, city to re-dedicate city limit sign

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The Isaac Van Wart Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, in coordination with the City of Van Wert, will re-dedicate the historical city limit sign on U.S. 127 south of Van Wert. In addtion, a new Daughters of the American Revolution, NSDAR sign will be unveiled, honoring Isaac Van Wart as a hero of the American Revolutionary War and the namesake of Van Wert and Van Wert County.

The short ceremony and unveiling will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 18. The location for parking will be at the city dog park, 10763 U.S. Route 127 South. The community is invited to attend the brief event and celebrate America250. In case of rain, the event will be posponed and rescheduled.