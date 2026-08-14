Ike Eugene States

Ike Eugene States, 74, of Van Wert, passed away Tuesday morning, August 11, 2026, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Ike States

He was born on August 3, 1952, in Indiana, Pennsylvania. On July 3, 1991, he married the former Connie Sue Ewing States, who survives.

Other family members include his two sons, Thomas Jay (McKenzie) States and Kyllian Chad (Kingston Craig) States of Van Wert; two grandchildren Kaiden X. States and Americah Dawn Schleeter; a sister, Cindy Fetterman, and five brothers, Walter Fetterman, Danny Fetterman, Blay Fetterman, Bob States and Tom States.

Ike was employed at Whirlpool in Greenville. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf and Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

In accordance with his request, there will be no services or visitation.

Online condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.