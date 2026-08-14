Mini-van vs. semi-truck…

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a Friday morning crash involving a mini-van and semi-truck. It happened shortly before 9 a.m. along eastbound U.S. 30 at Ohio 49 in Convoy. It appeared the mini-van pulled into the path of the eastbound semi. Convoy Fire and Rescue removed the driver of the mini-van and transported her to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured. The van was towed from the scene and the rig was taken to the nearby weigh station. Eastbound 30 was closed until the site was cleared, with the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department providing traffic control. Bob Barnes photos