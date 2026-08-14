Rosebrook to lead Paulding Chamber

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — The Paulding Area Chamber of Commerce has found its new executive director. Jen Rosebrook will replace Jill Strahley, who announced her resignation in June.

According to a news release, Rosebrook brings a broad background in non-profit leadership, business development, fundraising, marketing, human resources, operations and community leadership. Her career has included work with organizations ranging from Ronald McDonald House of Central Indiana and the University of Dayton to Ohio manufacturing companies.

Jen Rosebrook

She has also served on the Defiance Planning Commission and as President of the Downtown Development and Visitors Bureau Board of Directors, giving her experience working alongside businesses, local government and community organizations.

The news release states one of Rosebrook’s strengths throughout her career has been bringing people together around a common goal. While at Ronald McDonald House of Central Indiana, she created a Young Professionals Board that grew to approximately 300 engaged members and helped develop future volunteers, community advocates and nonprofit leaders.

Rosebrook said her first priority will be listening and learning. She plans to spend time visiting businesses throughout Paulding County, meeting Chamber members and community partners, and learning more about the opportunities and challenges facing the local business community.

Rosebrook holds a bachelor of science in business with a concentration in marketing from Miami University.