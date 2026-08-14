Roundabout, bridge work…

These photos taken by Elite Drone Services earlier this week show progress on a roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 224 and Lincoln Highway, just west of the Van Wert city limits. Not far from there, workers are rehabbing the bridge on U.S. 224 over the railroad tracks. Work on the roundabout began in late July and is expected to take about three months. The bridge project also began late last month and should take approximately six months. Photos courtesy of Elite Drone Services