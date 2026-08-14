The Marsh Foundation cuts ribbon on equine center

Jeff Grothouse, CEO of The Marsh Foundation speaks about the benefit’s of the new equine center. Scott Truxell photos

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It’s been a long time coming and it became official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration on Friday.

The Marsh Foundation debuted its new state-of-the-art equine center, which includes the OhioHealth indoor arena. Approximately 200 people were on hand and were able to tour the facility, meet the horses, including Rio, Rocket and Nellie, and they were treated to a horse demonstration in the arena area. Those in attendance also heard brief remarks from CEO Jeff Grothouse.

“The trustees and the executive team are working to expand our programs and services to our communities, along with strengthing our partnerships,” Grothouse said. “This growth will create more opportunities to serve more children, strengthen more families and meet the changing needs of our communities.”

Grothouse also gave special thanks to the Marsh’s maintence staff, interim Equine Director Robbie Breese and many other employees and outside agencies and organizations for their efforts that helped make the new facility a reality. A number of Marsh Foundation employees and equine program staff, along with Marsh Trustees Gary Clay, Bob Gamble and Shad Foster were in attendance at the ceremony.

“For years we watched the incredible impact that horses have on emotional wellness, confidence, communication and healing,” Grothouse said. “We knew there would be opportunities to expand those services not only for the youth in our care but the children and families throughout northwest Ohio. Today, this facility allows us to do exactly that.”

“This new center allows us to serve more youth year-round, expand equine assisted learning and equine assisted pyschotherapy, partner with schools, juvenile courts, foster care and community organizations while continuing to create meaningful opportunities for healing, growth and success,” he added.

The new equine center has been in the works since 2020. Ground was broken in November, 2024. It features 4,200 square feet of office and classroom space, 7,000 square feet of stables and 21,000 square feet of indoor arena space, plus 20 acres of pasture.

The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children’s services agency that provides services for youths and families in a variety of settings. Services include residential care, family foster care (ages birth-17), adoption and independent living services. Located in Van Wert, the organization is licensed to provide on-campus services for up to 30 children, offers an on-campus school for grades 2-12, and provides a variety of clinical services to campus residents, foster care children and community members throughout western Ohio.