Ike Eugene States

Ike Eugene States, 74, of Van Wert, passed away Tuesday morning, August 11, 2026, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born August 3, 1952, in Indiana, Pennsylvania. On July 3, 1991, he married Connie Sue Ewing States, who survives.

Ike States

Ike was a hardworking man who dedicated many years of his life to his family and his work at Whirlpool in Greenville. He took pride in providing for those he loved and will be remembered for the life he built with his family.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golfing, and had a special love for Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his two sons, Thomas Jay (McKenzie) States and Kyllian Chad (Kingston Craig) States, of Van Wert; two grandchildren, Kaiden X. States and Ameriah Dawn Schleeter; a sister, Cindy Fetterman, and five brothers, Walter Fetterman, Danny Fetterman, Blay Fetterman, Bob States, and Tom States.

Ike will be deeply missed by his family and loved ones, who will forever cherish the memories they shared with him.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services or visitation.