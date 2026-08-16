Convoy man injured in golf cart mishap

VW independent staff

CONVOY — A Convoy man suffered serious injuries Saturday night after jumping from a golf cart in the village.

Michael Dirr, 45, was taken from the scene by ambulance then was taken by medical helicopter to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne hospital.

According to a report from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Convoy EMS were dispatched to the area N. Main St./Sesame St. at appoximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday, after receiving a call about a man unconscious and breathing.

Witnesses told a deputy that Dirr was a passenger on a moving golf cart and had jumped from the front seat and apparently struck his head on the pavement. According to the accident report, three women who were on the golf cart with Dirr said he was heavily intoxicated. They also indicated he had already jumped off the golf cart once.

The incident remains under investigation.