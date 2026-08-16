ODOT updates weekly road work schedule

VW independent staff

A busy week is in story for road crews around the area, with several projects underway and others slated to start. Here is an updated list from the Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 Office. All work is weather permitting.

U.S. 127 from U.S. 224 north of the city of Van Wert to just north of the village of Paulding will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for resurfacing beginning today (Monday, August 17 and continuing through early October. Work will occur during daytime hours throughout the week, including Saturdays.

The following locations will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for pavement repair:

Ohio 116:

Monday, August 17 – near Converse Roselm Road

Tuesday, August 18 – at Ohio 117

Friday, August 21 – just east of U.S. 127

Ohio 49

Wednesday, August 19 – just south of the village of Willshire

U.S. 224

Thursday, August 20 – at Ohio 49 and just south of U.S. 30

In addition, Ohio 116 from Ohio 117 to just north of the overlap with Ohio 117, and Ohio 117 between Venedocia St. Marys Road and Becker Road (between the Allen County line and the Mercer County line) will close on Saturday, August 22, for approximately six days for full-width paving. Access to all properties will be maintained with flaggers. The official 116 detour is Ohio 81, Ohio 66 back to Ohio 116. The official Ohio 117 detour is Ohio 66, Ohio 81, U.S. 127 back to Ohio 117.

Along with those projects, crews are continuing to build the U.S. 224/Lincoln Highway roundabout. Work began in late July and will likely take about two months. A bridge rehab project over the railroad tracks on U.S. 224, between U.S. 30 and Lincoln Highway, continues as well, Work began in late July and will take approximately six months.