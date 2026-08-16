On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

VW independent sports

The 2026 high school football season is about to kick off and here are this week’s broadcast schedules for 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. Both games will air live. Both stations will also air all Ohio State football games, starting with the September 5 opener vs. Ball State.

WKSD

Friday, August 21: Paulding at Crestview (6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff)

WERT

Friday, August 21: Bryan at Van Wert (6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff)