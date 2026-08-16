OSHP: securing loads saves lives

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COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging all commercial drivers, construction haulers and companies transporting materials to make sure their load is properly secured before traveling on the road.

As traffic continues throughout the summer construction season and into the back-to-school season, troopers are seeing a rise in incidents involving debris falling from trucks and trailers – putting motorists at significant risk.

Unsecured or unchecked loads can lead to dangerous roadway conditions, including flying debris, sudden obstacles and unexpected hazards that leave drivers with little time to react. Even a small object, such as a rock or piece of loose material, can cause serious vehicle damage, impair visibility or trigger chain‑reaction crashes.

“Making sure a load is properly secured isn’t just a regulatory requirement, it’s a responsibility that directly impacts every driver who shares the road,” said Lieutenant Jacob D. Landis, OSHP Licensing and Commercial Standards. “When debris enters the roadway, the consequences can be devastating.”

The Patrol encourages companies and operators to conduct routine inspections of trucks, trailers and equipment before every trip. This includes verifying that load covers are in place, tie‑downs are secure and material is properly contained. Troopers will continue monitoring commercial traffic statewide and enforcing violations involving unsecured loads, debris‑related hazards and equipment safety.