A standing ovation for NPAC volunteers

By Quincy Thompson

At the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, the spotlight may shine brightest on the stage, but so much of what makes each event successful happens beyond the audience’s view. Behind every warm welcome, scanned ticket and helping hand is a dedicated team of volunteers who generously give their time to make unforgettable experiences possible.

We recently had the opportunity to celebrate these remarkable individuals during our annual Volunteer Appreciation Dinner. It was an evening filled with gratitude, fellowship and recognition for the people who give so much to Van Wert LIVE, the Niswonger Performing Arts Center and our summer concerts at Fountain Park.

Our volunteers are often the first people guests meet when attending an event. They greet visitors at the doors, scan tickets, help patrons find their seats, assist with coat check and answer questions throughout the evening. Their kindness and willingness to help set the tone for the entire guest experience.

However, their impact extends far beyond completing a list of tasks. Our volunteers are ambassadors for the Niswonger and for the entire Van Wert community. They help create the friendly, welcoming atmosphere that makes guests want to return again and again. Whether someone is visiting us for the first time or has been attending performances for years, our volunteers help every person feel at home.

Volunteers continue to help make the Niswonger Performing Arts Center a big success. Photos submitted

They also play an important role in the success of our free Feel Good Friday concerts at Fountain Park. From helping guests and supporting event operations to being available whenever an extra hand is needed, their service allows thousands of people to gather downtown and enjoy live entertainment together.

As we prepare for an exciting fall season at the Niswonger, our volunteers are once again gearing up to welcome audiences through our doors. A busy season of entertainment would not be possible without their commitment, flexibility and enthusiasm. We are deeply grateful for every person who chooses to share their time and talents with us.

To all our volunteers: thank you. Thank you for the hours you give, the smiles you share and the many ways you serve our guests, performers and community. You are a vital part of everything we do, and our appreciation for you extends far beyond one dinner or one evening of recognition.

If you have ever considered volunteering at the Niswonger, we would love to welcome you to our team. Volunteer opportunities include serving as an usher, ticket scanner, door greeter, coat-check attendant, and more. It is a wonderful way to meet new people, support the arts and play an active role in bringing exceptional entertainment to Van Wert. Those interested in becoming a volunteer are encouraged to contact the Niswonger box office. Our team will be happy to provide more information and help you begin the process.

The performances may happen onstage, but our volunteers help make the entire experience possible. For that, they deserve a standing ovation of their own.