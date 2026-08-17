Crestview gym renovations running behind schedule

Superintendent Matt Dube shares a gym update with board members Nan Grace, Brad Perrott, Andy Perrott and John Auld. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Crestview’s massive athletic facilities upgrades project continues, but inside work is running behind schedule.

Superintendent Matt Dube informed the school board Monday night that work in the high school gymnasium was originally scheduled to be complete by September 1, but the new target date is now September 28, thanks to some unexpected issues involving the old gym floor.

“When they took that floor up, what you saw was basically the gym floor from the ‘50s and then the ’80s construction – they just didn’t match up well and the new floor system wouldn’t go on there,” Dube explained. “They also had some issues with their willingness to extend a warranty if they did put the floor on that so with that kind of investment, it made sense to make sure the floor was perfect.

“It was actually interesting to see when we were in there, the time capsule that was in there,” he continued. “We pulled a ton of old things out of that floor. We found an old 1967 student pass in there and things like that but it did hurt the schedule.”

Curt South, an architect at Garmann Miller was at the meeting and said three-fourths of the new floor has been installed and the majority of painting is complete. He also said new bleachers are scheduled to arrive in early September.

School will begin on Wednesday and Dube said there is a plan in place for gym classes and for students at lunchtime while the gym is unavailable.

“That’s one of the great things that we’re able to do at Crestview and teachers in general, we adapt, and that flexibility is important,” Dube said, while emphasizing gym work must be complete by September 28.

Work is progressing on the outdoor portion of the project, including the concession stand and locker room building. South said grading and drainage work is slated to begin soon on the baseball and softball diamonds, along with other planned parts of the project.

Eventually, work will begin on the football stadium, including the installation of artificial turf.

The overall project is expected to cost between $13.5 and $14 million.

A chunk of Monday’s meeting centered around the district’s five year financial forecast, which was approved by the board. The forecast is required to be approved every August and February, which, according to Treasurer Ashley Whetsel, presents some challenges in terms of planning. Whetsel also said under the state’s current funding system, deficit spending is expected to begin in fiscal year 2029 and she said the district currently projects to have a positive cash balance through fiscal year 2030. She also cautioned about potential changes to the state’s funding system and the uncertainty surrounding Ohio’s property taxes.

In other business, the board approved two separate agreements with Van Wert City Schools, one for the Career Education Opportunity (CEO) program and the other allowing Crestview students to attend the Van Wert School at the Goedde. Board members also agreed to the use of district facilities by the Crestview Driving School.

The resignation of middle school basketball cheer coach Emilee Reno was accepted, effective immediately.

Three donations were accepted with thanks:

$500 from Paulding Putnam’s Operation Roundup for the Crestview High School musical.

$250 from the congregation of Saint Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church for needy students.

New flags from the Van Wert VFW Auxiliary.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, September 21, in the multi-purpose room.