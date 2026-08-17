Elaine Varalla

Elaine Varalla, 79, recently passed away unexpectedly in Van Wert.

She was born March 9, 1947 in Van Wert County.

Elaine Varalla

Professionally, Elaine worked as a cardiac intensive care nurse and in medical case management for persons with complex medical needs. She was always ready to help others, especially as a patient advocate. She also doted on her dog, Jacques, and her cat, Roxy.

Not liking cold weather, she lived in California for many years. Later she bought a house in Sun City West and lived part of the year in Arizona.

A 1965 Van Wert High School graduate, she earned her RN degree at Miami Valley School of Nursing in Dayton, as well as a BSN degree from California State University at Dominquez Hills.

Her parents, Robert Vaughn and Marcile Rinard, as well as her brother, Alan, and husbands Andy Barnhart and John Varalla preceded her in death.

Survivors include sisters, Kathy (Al) Cook of Dublin, Linda Snyder of College Station, Texas, and Deb Rinard of Phoenix, Arizona; a sister-in-law, Beth (Al) Rinard of Westerville, and many nieces and nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Preferred memorials: the Van Wert Humane Society or a charity of the donor’s choice.

The family was assisted in making arrangements by Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert.