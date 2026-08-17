Family picnic a success…

United for Sobriety, a partnership between Westwood Behavioral Health Center and Trinity Global Methodist Church thanked Huggy Bear Campground for their community focused generosity Over 100 moms, dads and kids had fun together at a family picnic and Huggy Bear Campground helped make it for free – swimming, fishing, mini-golfing, splashing and eating. Shown above are Betsy Niese from Huggy Bear Campground and Jane Schmid with United for Sobriety. Photo submitted