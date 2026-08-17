Gas prices skyrocket then come down

VW independent staff/submitted information

The projection was indeed accurate.

Last week, GasBuddy predicted a sizable jump in gas prices and it occurred later in the week, as average gasoline prices in Ohio rose by an average of 32.8 cents per gallon to an average of $4.22 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 31.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.17 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 14.3 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.418 per gallon.

Locally pump prices seemed to peak at $4.29 per gallon on Thursday before steadily declining throughout the weekend.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $3.41 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $5.29 per gallon, a difference of $1.88 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.02 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 3.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Average gasoline prices climbed back above $4 per gallon over the last week, with prices rising in slightly more states than they fell, as rebounding oil prices driven by the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries kept upward pressure on the market,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Diesel felt the pressure even more acutely, rising in all but a few states, as Ukraine’s attacks on Russian refining infrastructure continue to impact refined product prices more than crude oil itself. While the seasonal transition to cheaper winter-blend gasoline in the coming month could bring some relief, the two dominant challenges facing motorists – the closed Strait and the ongoing refinery strikes – show no signs of resolving anytime soon. Until they do, the path for gas and diesel prices remains tilted to the upside.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back five years:

August 17, 2025: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.09/g)

August 17, 2024: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

August 17, 2023: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.85/g)

August 17, 2022: $3.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.91/g)

August 17, 2021: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)