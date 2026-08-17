Group meets for monthly luncheon

Submitted information

Central Insurance retirees and guests gathered on July 29, for their monthly midday meet‑up at Pizza Hut in Van Wert. Plates were filled from the buffet and menu, and the group settled in for an easy morning of conversation, shared memories, and relaxed fellowship. The room carried a comfortable buzz of laughter and friendly chatter – exactly the kind of atmosphere the group has come to enjoy each month.

Attendees were (front row, left to right): Deb Boroff, Kay Sluterbeck, Sharon Baer, Ruth Ricker, and Linda Holden. Back row: Dewaine Johnson, Val Sluterbeck, Royce Baden, Chuck White, John Auld, Paula Giessler, Gloria Tumblin, and Kathryn Herman. Not pictured: Annette Hirschy. Photo submitted

The next luncheon is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, at at Pizza Hut, 735 W. Ervin Rd. The guest speaker will be Brent Stevens, Executive Director of the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation, who will share insights about his work, current initiatives, and the latest developments surrounding the QTS Data Center. A Q&A period will follow his remarks. More information about the QTS Van Wert Data Center can be found at: https://q.com/data-centers/van-wert/.

All Central retirees and their guests are invited to join in for another pleasant midday gathering filled with good food, friendly conversation, and the chance to reconnect.