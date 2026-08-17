Lori Ann Clouse

Lori Ann Clouse, 62, of Ohio City, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne.

She was born on March 7, 1964, in Van Wert the daughter of John Dixon, who preceded her in death, and Nancy (Myers) Dixon who survives in Van Wert. She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, George “Butch” Spees.

Lori Clouse

Family survivors include her husband, Carl D. Clouse whom she married March 17, 1984; a son, Josh (Kelly) Clouse of Convoy; two grandchildren, Griffin and Grace Clouse; siblings, Paul (Helen) Dixon, Sara (Phil) Lape, Tony Dixon and Amy (Don) Rasawehr all of Van Wert; in-laws, Larry (Donna) Clouse of Van Wert and Paula (Denny) Felver of Hamilton, Indiana, and step-siblings Kimri Smith and Troy Spees of Cincinnati, Ben (Maggie) Spees, Steve (Teresa) Spees, and Shane Spees all off Lima. She has several nieces and nephews.

Lori was a 1982 graduate of Lincolnview High School and graduate of Wright State University. She was the child support supervisor of the Van Wert County Children Services Department where she worked over 38 years. She was also the treasurer for the Ohio Child Support Professional Association NW District.

Lori was very involved with her grandchildren following their various activities. She enjoyed shopping with her sisters and friends. Lori enjoyed spending time with family especially playing cards and at the lake.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Brad Adams officiating. There will be calling hours from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, and one hour prior to services on Wednesday, all at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: to the family or to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.