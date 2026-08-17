Random Thoughts: high school football

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

In honor of the 2026 high school football season kicking off later this week, the latest installment of Random Thoughts centers complete around prep pigskin.

Northern 8

Ohio’s only 8-man football league grew by one last week.

Due to low numbers, Plymouth High School made the decision not to play the 11-man game this fall and applied to compete in the Northern 8 Conference this season, an application that was approved.

If you’re not familiar with Plymouth, it’s a small village right on the Huron-Richland County line. It’s between Norwalk and Mansfield and its downtown is literally split by the county line. One side of Main St. is in Huron County and the other side of the street is in Richland County.

Anyway, I can’t help but think that more small schools that struggle with numbers will eventually follow suit and strongly consider or at least try the 8-man game. The 8-man game is recognized by the OHSAA but for it to be sanctioned, a lot more schools will have to make the switch.

Vanlue

Last week I told you the Vanlue school board scheduled a special meeting to discuss the 2026 football season. I’ll admit, I was fairly certain the board would vote to cancel it or perhaps try 8-man football. That wasn’t the case though. The reported 12 players on the squad wanted to at least try to play this season.

Only time will tell how this goes, but best of luck to the Wildcats.

Canceled

Another school, Oberlin, in Lorain County, canceled its season altogether due to low numbers. Reportedly, 12 players showed up for practice on August 6. The next day, just five showed up.

Oberlin has struggled on the field for quite a few years. Not all is lost for the players who wanted to play though. Six of them are suiting up for neighboring Wellington High School.

Question answered

I want to refer back to Plymouth.

I’ve told a lot of people that Eggerss Stadium is the second most unique setting for a high school football game that I’ve seen in 37 years of covering sports. The almost college-setting home side, the fact that it’s downtown and in a residental neighborhood – you just don’t see that anymore.

I’ve also been asked – if Eggerss Stadium is second, which one was first? It’s Plymouth. The Big Red, as they’re called, used to play at a place called Mary Fate Park, right next to the old Plymouth High School. What made it so unique was the fact it was set down in a valley. Way down. You literally had to walk down steps to get find a place to sit. It was surrounded by trees and by October, it was picture-postcard perfect. The old school is gone now, replaced by a new facility outside the village limits. Mary Fate Park doesn’t host football games anymore – a new field was built next to the new school and let me tell you – that was an adventure. I have stories, but those are for a different time. It’s a nice facility now, but it simply can’t match the charm of the old place.

Fun fact

Van Wert fans still remember Glenville. The Cougars and Tarblooders met in the Division IV regional finals in Tiffin in 2022. A freak (but very brief) snowstorm moved in shortly before kickoff. Glenville won the game that night and has won three out of the last four Division IV state titles.

Here’s another stat for you – Glenville has also won 175 straight Senate League games. You read that correctly, 175 consecutive league wins. The last time the Tarblooders lost a league game was in 1997.

Now, how do I say this gently? The Senate League isn’t exactly a powerhouse. Oh sure, there have been some pretty good teams here and there but obviously none that could matchup against Ted Ginn Sr.’s machine. Regardless 175 straight league victories is quite impressive.

By the way, we won’t know until sometime next month what division Glenville is in this year. The school has merged with Collinwood and it’s expected they’ll move up to Division III or perhaps even Division II.

Previews and picks

Check Wednesday’s Sports page for previews of Van Wert and Crestview football, then check back Thursday for the first Pigskin Pick’Em of the season. I’ll make predictions for all games involving WBL, NWC, GMC and MAC schools, along with Lima Sr.

Good luck

Best of luck to all area high school football teams this season!

As always, if you have thoughts or comments about any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.