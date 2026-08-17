Real estate transfers 8/10-8/14/2026

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between August 10-14, 2026.

Heather Torlina, Heather T. Hatcher, Heather Torlina to John E. Hatcher – Van Wert inlots, lot 3436.

Adam R. Benner, Amy R. Benner to Michael E. Kreischer, Whitney E. Kreischer – a portion of Section 22 in Pleasant Township.

Derek D. Smith to Amy Johns, Ricky Johns Jr. – Van Wert inlots, lot 722.

Dannie L. Riley, Nancy L. Riley to Nicholus McPhail, Zoey McPhail – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 63-7.

Estate of Robert S. Seffernick to Jennifer Seffernick – a portion of Section 12 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 12 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 12 in Washington Township.

Robert E. Friesner, Dixie Friesner to Jonah E. Karhoff – a portion of Section 10 in Pleasant Township.

Larry V. Bowersock, Nancy E. Bowersock to Melissa E. Miller, Angela C. Stemen – a portion of Section 18 in Ridge Township.

Ronald W. Matthias, Ella R. Matthias to Ryan L. Spieth, Stacia C. Spieth – a portion of Section 26 in Tully Township.

Ronald W. Matthias, Ella R. Matthias to Steven E. Brown, Susan D. Brown – a portion of Section 26 in Tully Township.

Trinity Church of the United Methodist Church of Van Wert, County of State of Ohio Inc., Van Wert Church of the Evangelical Association of North America in Van Wert County State of Ohio, Trinity Evangelical United Brethren Church of Van Wert Ohio, Trinity United Methodict Church Inc, Trinity Church of the Evangelical United Brethren Church of Van Wert State of Ohio, Trinity Church of Van Wert, Trinity Global Methodist Church, Trinity Church of the Evangelical United Brethren Church of Van Wert State of Ohio, Trinity Church of the Evangelical United Brethren Church of Van Wert State of Ohio to Trinity Church of Van Wert, Trinity Global Methodist Church – Van Wert inlots, lot 96; lot 86; lot 85; lot 122; lot 94; lot 95; lot 87; lot 123; lot 93.

Philip N. Burnett to Jeremy N. McMurry, Cassandra L. McMurry – a portion of Section 10 in Harrison Township.

The Marsh Foundation, Marsh Foundation, Trustees of the Marsh Foundation, Gary L. Clay TR, Robert D. Gamble TR, Shad A. Foster TR to Thomas J. Zura Living Trust, Thomas J. Zura Living Trust TR, Sara B. Zura Living Trust, Sara B. Zura Living Trust TR – a portion of Section 16 in Pleasant Township.

Estate of John G. Shaffer to Bonnie J. Shaffer – a portion of Section 10 in Pleasant Township.

William J. Prowant, Annisa L. Prowant to Curtis D. Krugh, Caroline Krugh – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 444.

Josie Martinez Jimenez to Alexander Honcell, Candace Honcell – Van Wert inlots, lot 2705.

Jeremy R. Spoor, Elizabeth A. Spoor to Roland Kyle Hainline – a portion of Section 15 in Pleasant Township.

Daniel L. Taylor, Cheryle D. Sell Taylor to Breck M. Evans, Parker C. Spieth – a portion of Section 8 in Ridge Township.

Arlene Grandstaff, Richard W. Grandstaff, Richard Grandstaff to Dylan Grandstaff, Siera Grandstaff – a portion of Section 15 in Harrison Township.