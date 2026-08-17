Reggae Fest returning to Lima

VW independent staff/submitted information

LIMA — The third annual Love Conquers All Reggae Fest will return to the Greater Lima Region Park & Amphitheater this Saturday, August 22. The family-friendly festival will bring an afternoon and evening of live reggae music, food, local vendors, community and positive energy to downtown Lima.

This year’s featured performers include The Ark Band and The Flex Crew, both from Columbus, Stedic Music from Lima, and a special Rising Roots opening artist.

The gates will open at 1 p.m. and music will begin at 3 p.m. with live performances continuing throughout the evening at 128 E. Spring St., Lima.

Reggae Fest returns to Lima this Saturday. Photo submitted

Founded on the belief that music has the power to unite people from all walks of life, Love Conquers All Reggae Fest is growing into one of northwest Ohio’s premier reggae events. Now in its third year, the festival welcomes attendees from across Ohio and neighboring states to enjoy live entertainment, food vendors, local businesses and a welcoming atmosphere for the entire family.

“Our mission is simple: to bring people together through music, culture and community,” festival organizers said. “Love Conquers All is more than a concert. It is a celebration of unity, positivity and the belief that our community is stronger when we come together.”