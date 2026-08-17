VW independent tennis, golf roundup

VW independent sports

Tennis

St. Marys Memorial 4 Van Wert 1

ST. MARYS – After a week of rainouts, Van Wert was finally able to return to the courts on Monday.

Lauren Gearhart enjoyed a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Madilynn Fischbach, but Van Wert dropped a WBL match at St. Marys Memorial 4-1.

At second singles,Mackenzie Beth defeated Madilynn Thompson in a hard fought match, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. The third singles match was also competitive, with Sophia Zhena of the Roughriders posting a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 win over Alli Spieles. Memorial’s first doubles team of Sophie Long and Olivia Tester topped Van Wert’s Ella Kimmel and Bristol Wollet 6-2, 4-6, 6-4, while the second doubles team of Hannah Brandt and Aleah Brandt beat Ixchelle Castillo and Annabelle Miller 6-2, 6-0.

The Cougars will host Lima Central Catholic at 4:30 p.m. today.

Boys golf

Antwerp 165 Crestview 198

At Hickory Sticks on Monday, Antwerp’s Noah Lucas shot a 39 to earn match medalist honors and the Archers defeated Crestview 165-198. Kyler Johnson was one stroke behind at 40, followed by Emerson Morrow (41) and Lincoln Lucas (45). Crestview was led by Kash Lichtensteiger, who fired a 45. Chase Feasby chipped in with a 48, followed by Maverik Hammons (51) and Zaine Cereghin (54).

Girls golf

Lincolnview 200 Antwerp 241

WOODBURN (IN) — Lincolnview’s Grace Custer earned match medalist and the Lancers defeated Antwerp 200-241 at Pond-A-River Golf Club on Monday. Custer shot a 43 and was followed by Avery Zielke (47), Eme Renner (52) and Bellamy Miller (58). Antwerp’s Madison Schmidt and Kara Pierce each shot a 53, followed by Alia Clem (61) and Alaina Reinhart (74). Edgerton and Hicksville also competed, but had just two golfers each.