Class of 1966…

The Crestview High School Class of 1966 held its 60th class reunion at Willow Bend County Club in Van Wert on July 18. There were 15 classmates attending, some from as far away as Florida, Tennessee, Indiana and the surrounding Van Wert area. A nice dinner was enjoyed by everyone. Class members talked about the good old days and how fast time flew by, and they agreed they had one of the greatest classes ever. Photo submitted