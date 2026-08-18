Cougar golfers notch first WBL win

VW independent sports

LIMA — After last week’s and Monday’s washout, Van Wert’s first Western Buckeye League golf match of the season took place against Bath at Hidden Creek Golf Course on Tuesday.

When the first group of golfers tallied their rounds, match medalist Zach Stoller carded an excellent 37 and Joey Keysor a 40. They were matched in total score by Jacob Lee (39) and Rickey Phillips (38). When the second group finished their round, the Cougar duo of Cal Byrum (41) and Noah Krites (47) put Van Wert in the lead by nine strokes. The final pairing of Zander Coleman and Van Wert carded the Cougars fourth best score with a 46 and 49 respectively, beating their duo by six strokes and helping the Cougars to 164-172 win over the Wildcats.

The Cougars record is 1-0 in the WBL with several matches that need to be rescheduled due to rain. The Cougars return to action at 4 p.m. Wednesday for a tri-match against Ottoville and Lincolnview at the Delphos Country Club.