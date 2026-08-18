Ellen (Barnhart) Grimes

Ellen (Barnhart) Grimes, 90, of Van Wert, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2026, at her residence.

She was born December 27, 1935, in Boone County, West Virginia, to Allen “Allie” and Thelma Opal (Leonard) Barnhart, who both preceded her in death. Ellen married Edward L. Grimes, and he preceded her in death on August 31, 2025.

Ellen Grimes

She retired from Universal Lettering, formerly the Overall Factory, in Van Wert, after many years of service. Ellen sewed countless F.F.A. jackets throughout her working years, which lasted into her 80’s.

Ellen attended Lifehouse Church in Van Wert. She loved gardening, working on crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles, and in her younger years she enjoyed many camping trips with Ed and her family. Most recently, Ellen enjoyed life with her beloved cat, Tilly.

Ellen is survived by her children, Jon (Suzie) Grimes of Van Wert and Cindy Dailey of Van Wert; her grandchildren, Melissa (Rick) Gent, Lyndsay (Whitney) Drake, Travis (Jami) Grimes, Gavin (Sofia) Cross, Chadd Dailey and Jodi Zimmerman; her great-grandchildren, Kylee (Nate), Alyssa (Holden), Elizabeth, Brok, Kyndra, Stella, Creed, Anikyn, Abel, Chloe, Bryce and Olivia; her great-great-grandchildren, Avionna and Zavier, and a sister, Karen (Dennis) Stout of Van Wert.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ed, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Dennis Dailey; brothers, Harrell, Allie, Delbert, Bobby, Jimmy and Bill Barnhart, and sisters, Betty Jewel, Janet Risley, Ceola Shindeldecker, Loretta Rader, Rosalee Miller and Arbadella Coressel.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 20, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Vince Barnhart, officiating. Private burial will take place Ridge Cemetery, Middle Point, at a later date. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at alspachgearhart.com.