Knights to lean on experienced lines

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

CONVOY — How do you replace a running back like Braxton Leeth?

Leeth, who graduated from Crestview High School this past spring, rushed for 2,274 yards and 31 touchdowns, both school records, for the Knights last season. Replacing that kind of production isn’t easy, but third year head coach Cole Harting and his coaches are taking a different approach.

“Early on, we will plan on using several running backs to share the load,” Harting explained. “Evin Brincefield (6-0, 165 junior), Trenton Osborn (5-9, 160 junior), and Tate Lichtensteiger (5-10, 160 sophomore) to name a few, will get carries,” Harting explained. “This way, we can keep guys fresh throughout the season.”

Junior quarterback Cooper Miller (9) will pilot Crestview’s offense this season. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Last season, Brincefield had 14 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown, while Osborn logged 11 carries for 22 yards.

Whoever carries the ball this season will like this – the Knights (6-4, 4-3 NWC in 2025) return four of five starting offensive lineman, all seniors with good size, which should help ease the transition. Returning starters Denver McDougall (6-5, 220), Noah Woodruff (6-1, 190), Kale Lichtensteiger (6-0, 210) and Will Sheets (6-5, 245) will be joined by fellow senior Evan Myers (6-4, 255). McDougall is a three year starter at left tackle and Sheets offers athleticism up front.

“He’s one of our best athletes,” Harting said. He had a unique skill set, being extremely athletic as well as his size is going to give teams fits.”

New starting quarterback Cooper Miller (6-1, 190 junior) will enjoy what an experienced offensive line has to offer. Miller is taking over for Huxley Grose, who like Leeth graduated this past spring.”

“Cooper has done a great job preparing for the season,” Harting said. “He has put in a ton of work.” He has a very strong arm and has the size and athleticism to contribute in the run game while being able to extend plays in the passing game. His best attribute may be his toughness. With this being his first year at quarterback, he will have to continue to get better each and every week.”

Last year’s top two receivers (Hayden Perrott, Ian Putman) were lost to graduation, but Harting expects Jacoby Gallimore (6-0, 165 senior) and Conner Hammons (6-0, 175 junior) to step into those roles. Last season, Gallimore had 13 receptions for 127 yards, while Hammons had nine recpeptions for 50 yards.

“Jacoby was our best perimeter blocker last season and has put in a ton of work improving his route running and catching,” Harting said. “I look for Conner to continue our run of great tight ends we have had over the past several years. He is one of our fastest and strongest players. He has phenomenal hands and can make contested catches.”

On the flip side of the ball, there is a good deal of returning experience, with eight returning starters, along with several players who saw significant playing time last season.

“Last year, we struggled on that side of the ball but through that, we gained valuable experience that will hopefully pay off this season,” Harting said. “That unit is very hungry to prove themselves and I look for them to execute at a high level and play with great physicality and toughness.”

Along the defensive line, expect to see a rotation of Sheets, Lichtensteiger, McDougall, Bentlee Feasel (6-0, 220 junior) Hudson Buuck (6-3, 295 sophomore) and Beckam Putman (6-0, 170 junior). Brincefield was a starter at linebacker last year and sophomore Tate Lichtensteiger (5-11, 160 sophomore) is slated to see action at linebacker as well. Among the returning starters in the secondary – Cash Hammons (6-2, 165 junior).

“Cash has done a fantastic job in our secondary the past two seasons,” Harting said. “Last year he led our team in interceptions. He does a great job taking charge and making sure his teammates are in the right position. I look forward to him anchoring our defense and making plays all over the field.”

Logan Matson (5-11, 145 junior) is expected to contribute in the secondary as well, along with freshman Beau Lichtensteiger (5-10, 150), who will see time on both sides of the ball.

Overall, 17 letter winners are back for the Knights.

Brincefield will handle PATs and field goals, Hayden Waltmire will be the punter and will return kickoffs with Cash Hammons. Tate Lichtensteiger and Beau Lichtensteiger will return punts.

Crestview will open the season with two different non-conference opponents, Paulding in Week No. 1, then a trip to Minster the following Friday. Paulding replaces Parkway and Minster is a replacement for Marion Local. Paulding is the defending GMC champion and the Panthers are the preseason pick to retain the title.

“Paulding is coming off a fantastic season last year and they return many key pieces from that team,” Harting said. “Coach (Jim) Menzie has done a great job building that program, his kids play extremely hard and are put in positions to make plays. On offense, they have a very good line and a lot of size and speed at their skill positions. They have the ability to score from anywhere on the field. Defensively, they are physical and get to the football extremely well. They are a very good tackling team.”

Friday’s season opener will air live on 99.7FM WKSD.