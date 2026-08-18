Suzanne Youtsey

Suzanne Youtsey, 81, of rural Ohio City, passed away Sunday morning, August 16, 2026, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born on March 21, 1945, in Van Wert, the daughter of Leroy Kenneth Spray and Marcele L. (Montague) Spray, who both preceded her in death. She was married on September 4, 1964, to Roger D. Youtsey who preceded her in death on June 14 of this year.

Suzanne Youtsey

She was a 1963 of Van Wert High School. She met her future husband Roger while still in high school at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, where they both stabled their horses. For many years thereafter she enjoyed riding and showing her horses side by side with her husband and son. Later, she and Roger owned and operated R&S Tack. She also enjoyed gardening, jigsaw puzzles, reading and her beloved kitty cats.

She is survived by her only son, Rodney Youtsey and daughter-in-law Lisa; her brother, Mike Spray; a sister-in-law, Jan Spray, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Suzanne was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald K. Spray and a sister-in-law, Janice Spray.

Her family wishes a sincere thank-you to the Wren EMS, Convoy EMS, Van Wert Health Hospital, Lima Memorial Hospital ICU and Bridge Hospice.

There will be no services at this time.

Preferred memorials: Wren EMS or Convoy EMS.

Online condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.