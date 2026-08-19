Beatrice Irene Lautzenheiser

Beatrice Irene Lautzenheiser, 95, of Van Wert, passed peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2026, at Vancrest of Van Wert, with her son at her side.

She was born January 27, 1931, to Harvey and Esther (Baker) Thatcher. On March 11, 1951, she was joined in holy matrimony with Herbert “Ray” Lautzenheiser, a bond unbroken for 65 years, until his passing in 2016.

Beatrice Lautzenheiser

Beatrice got the nickname, Becky, at a young age because of the character, Becky Thatcher, from The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, which matched her maiden name.

She attended the former Mt. Pleasant Church in rural Van Wert.

Becky enjoyed traveling the country with her husband Ray and family. She cherished time and activities spent with family members, especially her husband, son, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Becky spent her career as a secretary, first for the Hoaglin-Jackson School and later with Lincolnview Local Schools.

She is survived by her son, Alan (Belinda Miller) Lautzenheiser of Van Wert; a brother, Phil (Bonnie) McClure of Van Wert; a sister, Donna Johns of Miamisburg, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Marlin (Rose) Lautzenheiser of Cridersville; two sisters-in-law, Judy Lautzenheiser of Van Wert and Sharon Lautzenheiser of Van Wert; her grandchildren, Scott (Nadine) Lautzenheiser of Washington, Illinois, and Sean (Tracie) Lautzenheiser of Woodburn, Indiana, and great grandchildren, Levi and Liam Lautzenheiser of Woodburn.

In addition to her parents and husband, Becky was preceded in death by three brothers, Kenneth, Carl and Harvey Thatcher; and a sister, Betty Foust.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 22, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Pastor Steve Haddix officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be from 12-1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the donors choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.