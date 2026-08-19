Meet the VW County Junior Fair coronation candidates

These young ladies and four others (see below) are in the running for Van Wert County Fair royalty. Four young men are also seeking crowns. The annual coronation ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. next Wednesday, August 26, at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. The public is welcome to attend the ceremony. The 2026 Van Wert County Fair will begin on Tuesday, September 1. Top row, left to right: Alli Thatcher, Cassidy Rank, Hailey Logan. Middle row: Ellie Mueller, Mackenzie Kreischer, Addison Roehm. Bottom row: Aubree Mills, Addyson Long, Mayla Owens. Photos submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

With the 2026 Van Wert County Fair quickly approaching, the Junior Fair Coronation Committee has announce this year’s candidates for King, Queen, Species, and Project Prince or Princess. The newly crowned royalty will reign over the 170th Van Wert County Fair, scheduled for September 1-8.

The coronation ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, in the Junior Fair Building on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. The public is invited to attend and celebrate the accomplishments of these outstanding youths.

Wyatt Polley — the son of Ryan and Kristen Polley, Wyatt is a 2026 graduate of Lincolnview High School and Vantage Career Center. In high school, he was active in cross country, track and field, FCA, and was the president of the industrial mechanics lab. Polley is also a member of the Van Wert County Jr. Fair Board and president of the Hoaglin Farmers 4-H club. Representing Hoaglin Farmers, he has exhibited fancy chickens, meat chickens, meat goats, and breeding meat goats. He is a candidate for king.

Aiden Kroeger — the son of Shelly and the late Dave Kroeger, Aiden is a junior at Delphos Jefferson High School and Vantage Career Center. He participates in football, bowling, track, baseball, FFA, Wildcat Warriors, and FCA. Outside of school, he is a server at Landeck St. John’s Baptist Church, a member of the Landeck Foresters, helps prep Sister Immacolata Field for games, and is a member of the Junior Fair Board. Representing Venedocia Lads and Lassies 4-H and Delphos FFA, Kroeger has exhibited woodworking, swine, goats, sheep, and poultry. His leadership roles include community service officer, safety officer, recreation leader, and treasurer. He is currently the president of Venedocia Lads and Lassies and is a candidate for King and Swine Prince.

Alli Thatcher — the daughter of Shawn and Brenda Thatcher, Alli is a senior at Crestview High School where she participates in varsity softball, FFA, and National Honor Society. She volunteers at Van Wert Chamber Youth Academy. A Junior Fair Board member, she represents Crestview FFA and has shown dairy feeders, beef breeding, turkeys, and breeding sheep. She has served as FFA historian and treasurer. She is a candidate for Queen.

Cassidy Rank — the daughter of Dave and Patty Rank, Cassidy is a senior at Lincolnview High School where she participates in volleyball, softball, Service Club, Spanish Club, and FFA. She volunteers for Kingsley Church VBS, attends Calvary Evangelical Church Youth Group, and is a Junior Fair Board member. Representing Lincolnview FFA, Cassidy has exhibited breeding rabbits, dairy goats, and numerous still projects. She has served as FFA historian, FFA reporter, and vice president, a 4-H camp counselor, and 4-H club secretary. She is a candidate for Queen, Rabbit, and Goat Princess.

Hailey Logan — the daughter of Jamie Hess, Hailey is a senior at Crestview High School where she participates in marching, jazz, prep, and concert band, FCCLA, stage crew, and works as a library clerk. Hailey also is a CCP student at Northwest State and Rhodes State College. Outside of school, she is a HOBY Ohio West alumna, a Smith Walbridge drum major, works at Wren Restaurant, and is crew at the Van Wert Civic Theater. Representing Ohio Challengers 4-H, she has exhibited ducks, turkeys, chickens, horses, and numerous still projects. Her leadership roles include drum major, head woodwind captain, 4-H camp counselor, Van Wert County Fashion Board, HOBY Jr. facilitator, and 4-H club president, treasurer, and reporter. She is a candidate for Queen and Poultry Princess.

Top left: Joey Kate-Carey; bottom left: Tess Evans; right: Allison Owens

Ellie Mueller — the daughter of Ryne and Corie Mueller, Ellie is a senior at Lincolnview High School where she participates in FFA, concert band, steel band, marching band, pep band, and varsity golf. She attends youth group at Marion Baptist Church, is a member of Landeck St John the Baptist, and works at Laudicks Jewelry. Representing Lincolnview FFA and Hoaglin Farmers 4-H, she has taken self-determined projects, swine, performance steer, and dairy feeders. She serves as Junior Fair Board member, FFA sentinel, Lincolnview Band Council, camp counselor, and 2024 and 2025 swine princess. She is a candidate for Queen, Beef, Swine and Dairy Feeder Princess.

Mackenzie Kreischer — the daughter of Michael and Whitney Kreischer, Mackenzie is a freshman at Crestview High School. She participates in varsity football cheer, Knight Vision, FFA, and CCP through Northwest State Community College. She is also a member of First Baptist Church of Van Wert, attends Sugar Ridge Church of God Youth Group, Van Wert All Stars Cheerleading, a tumbler at Flip Tuck, competitive dancer at Kim Hohmans, and is a volunteer at First Baptist Church VBS. Representing Ohio Challengers 4-H, Mackenzie has taken projects including Roadtrip to Leadership, You’re the Athlete, Science Fun with Physics, Science Fun with Kitchen Chemistry, Tracking Your Health and Fitness, and many other projects. She has demonstrated leadership by mentoring Cloverbuds, assisting with projects, and serving as club reporter. She is a candidate for Project Princess.

Addison Roehm — the daughter of James and Erica Roehm, Addison is a junior at Van Wert High School and Vantage Career Center where she participates in softball and FCCLA. She is a member of New Horizons Community Church, volunteers at Van Wert Manor, volunteers at New Horizons Community Church VBS, places flags on veterans graves, does township road trash pickup, 4-H chicken BBQ, New Horizons Nursery Volunteer, and OC Alumni banquet server. Representing Ohio City Blue Ribbon Workers, she has taken turkeys, market goats, horseless horse, scrapbooking, Relationships 101, and various cooking and sewing projects. She has served as recreation leader and health and safety officer for her club and is also vice-president for the Van Wert County Fashion Board. She is a candidate for Project Princess.

Aubree Mills — the daughter of Shane and Kylie Mills, Aubree is a freshman at Crestview High School. She volunteers at the Van Wert County Humane Society. Aubree participates in Open Horse shows throughout the year. Representing 24 Carrots 4-H, she has taken Beginner Horse Management, breeding and market goats, and dairy feeders. She is currently the treasurer of 24 Carrots 4-H club and is on the fundraiser, fun show, and 4-H booth committees. She is a candidate for Equine Princess.

Addyson Long — the daughter of Ryan Long and Debra Akom, Addyson is a senior at Lincolnview High School and participates in competition cheer, basketball cheer, spanish club, student council, FFA, and spirit squad. Outside of school, she is a Junior Fair Board member and attends Church on the Horizon Youth group. Representing Lincolnview FFA, she has shown swine and dairy feeders. She is currently secretary of Lincolnview FFA Chapter. Addyson is a candidate for Swine and Dairy Feeder Princess.

Clockwise from top left: Wyatt Polley, Thayer Zartman and Gavin Jones

Mayla Owens — the daughter of Greg and Kim Owens, Mayla is an eighth grader at Crestview Middle School. She participates in concert band, choir, cross country, basketball cheerleading, and track. Mayla is involved at Lifehouse Church volunteering in Wamba Land (nursery). She enjoys working with the kids and telling the story to them. Representing Harrison Jolly Boosters, she has exhibited sheep, dairy feeders, and various still projects. She is currently secretary for her club. She is a candidate for Sheep and Dairy Feeder Princess.

Thayer Zartman — the son of Travis and Elizabeth Zartman, Thayer is an eighth grader at Wayne Trace Jr. High School. He participates in football, track and field, band and LifeWise. He participates in youth for Christ and Club 56. He participates in club and school community service projects. Representing Ohio City Blue Ribbon Workers, he has exhibited market and breeding goats, turkeys, ducks, and various still projects. He has held the office of health and safety officer. He is a candidate for Goat and Poultry Prince.

Gavin Jones — the son of Isaiah and Felicia Jones, Gavin is an eighth grader at Jones Farm Academy. He participates in Grace Adventures Homeschool Group and IIJ Farms Petting Zoo Ministry. Gavin helps with acolyteing and offering at Mt. Tabor Church of God and participates in the Grand Lake Skate Roller Hockey Program. Representing Ohio City Blue Ribbon Workers, he has exhibited beef, dairy, poultry, self-determined, and other still projects. He has held the office of secretary of Muddy Boots 4-H club. He is a candidate for Project Prince.

Alison Owens — Son of Jared and Sara Owens, Alison is a senior at Crestview High School. She participates in show choir, FFA, musical theater, and honors society. Alison attends Lifehouse Church and volunteers around her community. Representing Crestview FFA, she has exhibited sheep and swine. She has held the offices of chaplain, vice president, and president. She is a candidate for Sheep and Swine Princess.

Tess Evans — the daughter of Thomas and JaNahn Evans, Tess is an eighth grader at Lincolnview Middle School. She participates in volleyball, basketball, track, and choir. Tess is a member of Zion Christian Union Church. Representing Hoaglin Farmers, she has exhibited market and breeding hogs, and dairy goats. She is a candidate for Swine Princess.

Joey-Kate Carey — the daughter of Leigh and Randy Carey, Joey-Kate is a junior at Lincolnview High School. She participates in volleyball, basketball, track, service club, spanish club, and student council. Joey-Kate is a member of Zion Christian Union Church and the youth group. Representing Hoaglin Farmers and Lincolnview FAA, she has exhibited breeding dairy goats, breeding rabbits, and sewing projects. She has held the offices of treasurer and reporter. She is a candidate for Goat and Rabbit Princess.