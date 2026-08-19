Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 1

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Just like that, it’s here – the 2026 high school football season. The new season brings with it lots of questions – will there be a new champion in the WBL and NWC, or will the defending champions, Wapakoneta and Columbus Grove remain at the top? Can Paulding repeat as GMC champs? Will Marion Local remain atop the MAC and build on a 58-game regular season winning streak? Will the Van Wert Cougars and Crestview Knights be playoff-bound in their respective divisions? Those are just some of the questions that come to mind.

For those not familiar with Pigskin Pick’Em, which is now in its 10th year, this how it works – each week I’ll try to predict the winners of games involving all teams from the Western Buckeye League, Northwest Conference, Green Meadows Conference, and the Midwest Athletic Conference, along with Lima Sr. Pigskin Pick’Em will continue into the playoffs as long as there are area teams still playing and it’ll end with picks for each of the seven state championship games, regardless of who is playing. Each year, my goal to pick at least 80 percent of the games correctly. Last year, I went 208-42 (83.2 percent).

Games of the week

Defiance at Napoleon

Might as well start off with a bang. If this game is anything like the previous two seasons, fans will be in for a real treat. Last year, Defiance won 20-19 and in 2024, Napoleon walked out with a 35-34 overtime victory. These two teams have played a lot over the years. In fact, this will be the 103rd meeting between the Bulldogs and the Wildcats. First week games are always the toughest to pick and rivalry games like this make it even more difficult. I do believe it will be a tight game, however, Napoleon has some key offensive weapons back that will present a challenge to Defiance. Could the Bulldogs pull the upset? Of course, but I’m sticking with my first thought, Wildcats win.

The pick: Napoleon

Galion at St. Marys Memorial

These two teams met for the first time last year and it wasn’t close, as Galion posted a 35-6 victory, which was surprising to me. The Tigers went on to have a 9-1 regular season, while after a 0-2 start, the Roughriders finished the regular season 7-3. So here we are again, round 2 between these two teams. The Tigers lost some talent to graduation but still should be a formidable team this season. The Roughriders also had some notable graduation losses but I can’t help but think they win the rematch. Going from a 35-6 loss one year to a win the following season is a tall order but that’s what I think will happen. I’m going with the Roughriders.

The pick: St. Marys Memorial

St. Henry at Celina

This one is very intriguing. Celina had some ups and downs last year, going 4-6 with a relatively young team. A big young team and a lot of that size is back. I’ve said this for a few seasons now – Brennan Bader’s club isn’t flashy by any means. The Bulldogs are physically tough, fundamentally sound team on both sides of the ball and they’re capable of just wearing opponents down. It’s a run-first offense and a tough, swarming defense type of team, kind of a throwback team, which is fun to see. Then you have St. Henry. The Redskins are the defending Division VII state champions, the team that snapped Marion Local’s 76-game winning streak in the regional finals last year. Some of the key players from last year’s squad were lost to graduation but make no mistake, this is still a very good team, one that will compete in Division VI this season. This probably will be a lower scoring game – in fact, I’ll say the first one to 14 wins it. With just a hint of hesitation, I’m picking the Redskins to win. By the way, it won’t get any easier for Celina. After this, the next two games are at defending WBL champion Wapakoneta and home against preseason favorite St. Marys Memorial.

The pick: St. Henry

Paulding at Crestview

I have to be honest. My first thought was Paulding and maybe not so close. Let’s face it – Paulding was 10-0 last season and the Panthers are the preseason favorite to repeat at GMC championships. Crestview graduated over 90 percent of last year’s yardage. On paper, Paulding is the favorite. Then I saw Crestview at the scrimmage against Van Wert. Yes, the Knights have some big shoes to fill but the offensive line is mostly intact and looked good. A good returning offensive line is a great place to start when a team is trying to fill other spots. The same can be said for a returning defensive line, which the Knights also have. This has the potential to be one of the better opening games of the season. I still think the Panthers will win but it may be a lot closer than some realize.

The pick: Paulding

Bryan at Van Wert

The traditional season opener for these two teams, except for the shortened 2020 COVID-19 season. Bryan’s last win in the series came in 2016 and since then, it’s been all Cougars. In fact, Van Wert has won eight straight by an average margin of 43-15. Bryan has a number of starters back on both sides of the ball but this is still a relatively young Golden Bear team. Van Wert has the potential to put up a lot of points again this season. With all due respect to Bryan, I have a hard time seeing the Golden Bears keeping up with Van Wert on the scoreboard, and I believe the Cougars will win this one by a margin that could be similar to the average of the last eight seasons.

The pick: Van Wert

Best of the Rest

Allen East at Perry: Allen East

Anna at Spencerville: Anna

Antwerp at Montpelier (Thursday): Montpelier

Bath at Indian Lake: Indian Lake

Bluffton at Benjamin Logan: Bluffton

Brookville at Parkway: Brookville

Carey at Marion Local: Marion Local

Delta at Ayersville: Delta

Eastwood at Kenton: Eastwood

Edgerton at Edon: Edgerton

Elida at Toledo Rogers: Elida

Evergreen at Delphos Jefferson: Evergreen

Fort Recovery at Ponitz Tech: Fort Recovery

Harvest Prep at Versailles (Thursday): Harvest Prep

Hicksville at Hilltop: Hilltop

Lehman Catholic at Delphos St. John’s: Lehman Catholic

Liberty-Benton at Ottawa-Glandorf: Liberty-Benton

Minster at Fort Loramie: Minster

Pandora-Gilboa at Columbus Grove: Columbus Grove

Piqua at Lima Sr.: Lima Sr.

Shawnee at Lima Central Catholic (Thursday): Lima Central Catholic

Tinora at Liberty Center: Liberty Center

Valley View at Coldwater: Coldwater

Wapakoneta at Clay: Wapakoneta

Wauseon at Fairview: Fairview

Wayne Trace at New Bremen: New Bremen