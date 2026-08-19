S. Walnut St. projects gets new grant

VW independent staff

The City of Van Wert has been awarded a $741,000 grant for the planned S. Walnut St. reconstruction project. The money will come through the state’s Transportation Alternatives Program.

The project, which is scheduled for 2030, will cover S. Walnut St. from E. Ervin Road to Hospital Drive. It will support active transportation by adding sidewalks and improving pedestrian and bicycle access.

The planned project was previously approved for a $2 million state grant for full depth reconstruction of S. Walnut St., including include new sidewalks, stormwater system replacement, upgraded utilities, new curbs and gutters, and enhanced pavement markings and signage.

That funding will come from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Small City Program.