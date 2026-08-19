Trustees encourage public participation

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Pleasant Township Trustees have written an open letter to township residents and property owners, urging them to submit public comments regarding the proposed Butterfly Meadows Solar Project, which would span approximately 4,000 acres in Pleasant, Hoaglin and Union townships, along with approximately 38 acres in Van Wert.

Here is the letter, which was submitted to the VW independent.

Dear Pleasant Township Residents and Property Owners:

The Pleasant Township Board of Trustees wants to ensure that our residents and property owners are aware of the opportunity to provide public comments regarding the proposed Butterfly Meadows Solar Project.

Because a project of this size may have long-term effects on Pleasant Township and the surrounding area, we believe it is important that the people who live, work, farm, own property, and operate businesses in our community have the opportunity to make their individual voices heard.

We encourage you to participate.

Whether you support the project, oppose the project, or simply have comments or concerns, we encourage you to communicate directly with the Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB).

Your comments may address issues important to you, including agriculture and farmland, drainage, roads and infrastructure, emergency services, neighboring properties, economic development, tax revenue, future land use, decommissioning, and the rural character of our community.

Most importantly, please express your own opinion and explain why the project matters to you and how you believe it may affect you, your property, farm, family, business, or community.

How to submit your comments:

Email: contactOPSB@puco.ohio.gov.

Mail: Ohio Power Siting Board 180 East Broad Street Columbus, Ohio, 43215

Please include: Butterfly Meadows Solar Project — Case No. 26-670-EL-BGN

The Pleasant Township Board of Trustees encourages open and respectful public participation. This notice is intended to make our constituents aware of their opportunity to participate and to encourage each individual to express their own position regarding the proposed project.

Your community, your opinion, your voice.

Respectfully, Pleasant Township Board of Trustees, Van Wert County, Ohio.