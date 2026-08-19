VW independent prep golf roundup
VW independent staff
Girls golf
Lincolnview hosts tri-match
At Willow Bend on Wednesday, Lincolnview posted a team score of 214 and finished second in a tri-match with St. Marys Memorial and Celina. The Roughriders won the match with 201 points, while Celina was third with a 239.
Lincolnview’s Eme Renner was the co-medalist with Memorial’s Lynex McGlothen, with each one carding a 46. For the Lancers, Grace Custer shot a 48, followed by Avery Zielke (56) and Elaina Johns (64). Celina was led by Bryn Baucher (55).
Boys golf
Allen East wins NWC quad match
DELPHOS — Allen East shot a 174 to easily outdistance Crestview (205), Delphos Jefferson (222) and Spencerville (245) at the Delphos Country Club on Wednesday.
The Mustangs were led by match medalist Reese Parker, who shot a 39.
Chase Feasby led Crestview with a 46 and Kash Lichtensteiger was a stroke behind at 47. Zaine Cereghin carded a 55 and Eli Scarlett wrapped up the scoring with a 57.
Jacob Aurand and Austyn Orndorff each shot a 51 for Delphos Jefferson and Jenson Henline led Spencerville with a 56.
POSTED: 08/19/26 at 8:27 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports