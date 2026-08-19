VW independent prep golf roundup

VW independent staff

Girls golf

Lincolnview hosts tri-match

At Willow Bend on Wednesday, Lincolnview posted a team score of 214 and finished second in a tri-match with St. Marys Memorial and Celina. The Roughriders won the match with 201 points, while Celina was third with a 239.

Lincolnview’s Eme Renner was the co-medalist with Memorial’s Lynex McGlothen, with each one carding a 46. For the Lancers, Grace Custer shot a 48, followed by Avery Zielke (56) and Elaina Johns (64). Celina was led by Bryn Baucher (55).

Boys golf

Allen East wins NWC quad match

DELPHOS — Allen East shot a 174 to easily outdistance Crestview (205), Delphos Jefferson (222) and Spencerville (245) at the Delphos Country Club on Wednesday.

The Mustangs were led by match medalist Reese Parker, who shot a 39.

Chase Feasby led Crestview with a 46 and Kash Lichtensteiger was a stroke behind at 47. Zaine Cereghin carded a 55 and Eli Scarlett wrapped up the scoring with a 57.

Jacob Aurand and Austyn Orndorff each shot a 51 for Delphos Jefferson and Jenson Henline led Spencerville with a 56.