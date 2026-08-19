Willshire woman gets long sentence

VW independent staff

WAPAKONETA — A Willshire woman has received a longer than expected prison sentence for her involvement with drugs.

During a hearing held in Auglaize County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday, Nicole Cooper, 43, was sentenced to 10 years in prison plus five years of post-release control on one count of possession of drugs with specifications, a first degree felony. She is not eligible for judicial release, meaning she’ll serve the full sentence.

Nicole Cooper

Prosecutors sought a seven year sentence, while defense attorney Nick Catania wanted a five year sentence. Based on the results of a pre-sentence investigation, which included previous convictions for similar crimes and multiple OVIs, Judge Fredrick Pepple imposed a longer than expected sentence. It was noted that her most recent conviction occurred while she was on community control.

Cooper was arrested in late April after a traffic stop along Interstate 75 near Wapakoneta. According to a press release issued by the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, a K-9 was requested to conduct a sniff of the vehicle and gave a positive indication. Deputies then searched the vehicle and found 1.5 pounds of suspected meth along with just over $800 in cash. She was incarcerated at the Auglaize County Jail since her arrest. In late May, she entered a guilty plea to one of two charges, with the second one being dismissed by prosecutors.

The vehicle she was in, a GMC Envoy and the $800 were ordered forfeited and handed over to Auglaize County.