Lincolnview BOE hears about SAM Act

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Imagine a Lincolnview Lancer playing football for one of six neighboring football-playing schools, or a Lancer playing tennis at Van Wert or swimming with the Cougar swim team. How about a Lincolnview student playing girls soccer at Ottoville?

That’s a possibility thanks to a new state law, but the chances of it happening at Lincolnview remain to be seen.

Lincolnview Jr. High/High School Principal Brad Mendenhall talks about the SAM Act. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

After OHSAA member schools overwhelmingly voted against such an idea in May, a state lawmaker introduced the Student Athlete Mobility (SAM) Act, which was quickly passed by legislators and signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine. It gives student-athletes throughout Ohio the ability to participate in sports not offered at their home school, while remaining a student at their home school. However, both schools involved must give approval. In theory, a student could play a sport such as football at a neighboring school, but still could play basketball or run track at their home school.

As an example, a handful of student-athletes at Fort Jennings, which doesn’t offer football, wanted to play the sport at neighboring Delphos Jefferson, but Fort Jennings administators nixed the idea, citing an already low number of athletes.

Lincolnview Jr. High/High School Principal Brad Mendenhall broached the subject at Thursday’s school board meeting and noted that each public school district in Ohio must decide whether or not to allow it. He also noted that the vote in May by OHSAA schools was the latest in a line of several attempts over the years, each of which was shot down.

He listed some possible negative consquences of allowing Lincolnview students play at other schools and allowing students from other neighboring districts play in certain ports. He cited the loss of traditional interscholastic competition, a smaller pool of athletes for existing Lincolnview programs, reduced opportunities for current Lincolnview students caused by incoming student-athletes, the affect on team chemistry and culture, community perception and administrative complexity, including transportation and eligibility.

“I think that we should consider the main thought, which is for every opportunity that we might create, one or more may be taken away,” he said. “If we have a student going to play football somewhere, how will that impact our golf, cross country or soccer team here at Lincolnview? I’ve been around Lincolnview long enough to see low numbers in each one of these sports at some time. We could be creating an opportunity for one student to play football and taking away an opportunity for a team to play at Lincolnview.”

“I’m all for opportunity,” he added. “I believe we’ve been successful in creating those for our own students, those that have been enrolled at Lincolnview.”

Board President Michelle Gorman asked who would be responsible for academic eligibilty, while Board Vice-President Mark Zielke noted he sees pros and cons to the idea. Board member Eric Germann said there’s already a mechanism for students who want to play a sport that isn’t offered – open enrollment.

No decision was made and more discussion is expected at the next regular board meeting.

Check Saturday’s News page for more from Lincolnview’s school board meeting.