Plea changes, other hearings held

VW independent staff

Six defendants charged with various crimes appeared in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday and Thursday. Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Plea changes

William Tracy, 62, of Spencerville, changed his plea to guilty to burglary, a third degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. October 7.

Gavin McMichael, 21, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to misuse of credit cards, a fifth degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. October 7.

Charmin Justin, 58, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to theft, a felony of the fifth degree. She then requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. She was ordered to pay court costs.

Raymond Bressler, 62, of Ohio City, changed his plea to guilty of possession of cocaine, a fourth degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 11 a.m. October 14.

Bond/intervention in lieu of conviction violation

Brianna Saxton, 30, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her bond and intervention in lieu by consuming illegal intoxicants, failing to engage in treatment and failing drug screens. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing set for 9 a.m. October 7.

Sentencing

After violating his probation, Michael Whisman, 35, of Van Wert, was sentenced to nine months in prison with credit for 50 days already served for aggravated assault, a fourth degree felony, and 180 days jail for endangering children, a first degree misdemeanor. The sentences will be served concurrently. Whisman was ordered to pay court costs.