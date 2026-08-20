Rosswurm leads Raiders to invite win

VW independent sports

PAYNE – Wayne Trace won its own seven team golf invitational at Pleasant Valley Golf Course on Thurday. As a team, the Raiders shot a 150, two strokes better than runner-up Paulding, In addition, Wayne Trace’s Brody Rosswurm was the medalist, finishing with a 34.

Here are the complete results:

Wayne Trace (150) – Brody Rosswurm 34, Maxton Williamson 34, Grayson Sutton 37, Brock Knowles 45, Owen Welch 45

Paulding (152) – Gannon Parrett 35, Tyler Goyings 38, Timothy Font III 39, Jack Daeger 40, Sawyer Hunt 45, Cameron Williams 50

Lincolnview (155) – Seth Brant 38, Bosten Bailey 39, Marshall Hammons 39, Jacob Geier 39, Aiden Milligan 43, Cabot Miller 43

Miller City (165) – Tyson Rieman 37, Austin Schnipke 40, Jack Wenzinger 43, Drew Steffen 45, Landon Inkrott 45, Mack Niese 47

Antwerp (173) – Kyler Johnson 40, Noah Lucas 42, Lincoln Lucas 45, Emerson Morrow 46, Isaac Meyer 55, Tyler Bradbury 62

Fort Jennings (174) – Connor Leis 37, Cayden Swick 43, Kace Williams 44, Cole Nichols 50, Tyler Wiseman 52, Owen McElroy 54

Crestview (183) – Brayden Hoffman 40, Kash Lichtensteiger 42, Zaine Cereghin 49, Chase Feasby 52, Corbett Roth 52, Eli Scarlett 55