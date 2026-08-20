Settlement reached disabled veterans

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Court of Claims has granted preliminary approval of a class action settlement in Kacin v. Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, that will provide full refunds to 100 percent disabled veterans who were improperly charged registration fees and taxes for specialty military license plates.

Under the terms of the settlement, the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles has agreed to provide a complete refund of all registration taxes and fees paid by eligible class members who purchased specialty military license plates at deputy registrar offices on or after October 17, 2019. The BMV will also separately pay all costs associated with notice and settlement administration, ensuring that no portion of the refunds owed to veterans is reduced by administrative expenses.

The case arose after the Ohio General Assembly passed House Bill 194 in 2018, which created specialty military license plates honoring veterans’ service. A subsequent amendment required the BMV to waive registration taxes and fees for veterans with a 100 percent service-connected disability. Despite the mandate, the BMV continued to charge affected veterans the full amount for their plates.

The Tenth District Court of Appeals reversed the trial court’s initial denial of class certification on December 30, 2025, holding that the BMV’s retention of registration taxes and fees from eligible disabled veterans was unjust as a matter of law. Following that, the parties engaged in settlement negotiations that produced the agreement.

Class members will receive notice by direct mail and email. Notice will also be posted at deputy registrar locations and veterans service organizations throughout Ohio. Eligible class members will be required to submit a declaration of eligibility and documentation from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs confirming their 100 percent service-connected disability status.