Council hears request to annex land, gets QTS update

VWAEDC Executive Director Brent Stevens (standing) and local attorney Charles Koch (right) both spoke at Monday’s city council meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

If all goes as planned, more than 800 acres of nearby land will be annexed into the city of Van Wert.

Monday night, local attorney Charles Koch informed Van Wert City Council that a meeting was held last month with the owners of approximately 684 acres of land on east side of the Mega Site, which adjoins the property now owned by QTS, the company that plans to build a massive data center there. Since meeting with the land owners, Koch said he’s prepared a conditional zoning petition and annexation petition on that property, along with a separate 155 acres of land on the south side of Van Wert, adjacent to Industrial Drive.

“We all recognize that without the property being properly annexed or zoned, nobody is going to commit to purchasing those properties,” he said.

Koch went on to say that he filed the petitions with the Van Wert County Commissioners on Monday. A hearing will be held on them today (Tuesday) and Koch said he expects them to be approved by the commissioners then filed with Van Wert City Auditor Erika Blackmore on Wednesday, which will start a 60-day waiting period, with a possible conclusion on October 26. He also requested Council President Thad Eikenbary refer the petitions to the city’s Planning Commission for review and a recommendation to council for final approval. At some point during the 60-day waiting period, a public hearing will need to be scheduled to allow city residents to share input.

Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Brent Stevens was also Monday’s council meeting and said both properties are available to whoever may be interested. He also said the 684 acres won’t necessarily be purchased by QTS.

“We’re working with some different deals out there,” he explained. “We get leads from JobsOhio, they send them to us on a regular basis. It’s just annexing the land in so it’s part of the city and then people that are looking at buying it can go out and have a look at it and say ‘this makes sense, you’ve already got that hurdle out of the way.’”

Outside of annexation, he said negotiations with QTS concerning incentives and development benefits connected to the $10 billion data center are close to complete.

“Everbody will be very happy with the outcome of that,” he stated. “(We’ve had) very, very good conversations and we’re hoping to have something significant to the city of Van Wert, the county of Van Wert within the next 30 days or so.”

Councilman Eric Hurless speaks about proposed amendments to city ordinances. Scott Truxell photo

While more details are expected within the next month, Stevens said a final agreement will require approval by Van Wert City Council.

Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming informed council members that due to rising costs, the city must now seek bids for the paving of new pickleball courts at Smiley Park. Council members approved an ordinance allowing Fleming to advertise and receive bids, and award and sign contracts for the work. He said he’s hopeful the work can be done in October.

Three other ordinances had the second of three readings – one that amends current laws for door-to-door salepeople, another for a 10-year lease agreement with Ohio Power (AEP) and an ordinance allowing Jennings Crossing subdivision to construct single family homes with five foot side yards. Each of those ordinances are expected to be approved on their final reading at the meeting.

Previously tabled ordinances dealing with private wells in the city limits and a junk and rubbish ordinance remained on the table. The two pieces of legislation, along with the door-to-door solicitor ordinance, were the subject of a 45-minute “Council of the Whole” meeting prior to the regular meeting. A significant portion of the discussion, which was led by Judicary and Annexation Committee Chairman Eric Hurless, dealt with proposed changes to junk vehicle laws.

“No junk vehicles shall be parked on any portion of anyone’s yard or be visible from any street, alley or surrounding property,” one of the proposed changes reads.

There was also discussion about junk cars covered by tarps, but no decision was made and more discussion is expected next month. Primary enforcement would be the responsibility of the police department with assistance provided by the engineering department when requested, with oversight by Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming or his designee.

Council also discussed notifying tenants and owners of rental properties that are in violation of the city’s junk and rubbish laws. Currently, one or the other is notified by the city.

Council heard the first readings of two ordinances dealing with vehicle noise. If there are no delays, both pieces of legislation will have two more readings next month.

During his report, Mayor Ken Markward said 65 clean-up vouchers were picked up by city residents on Monday, the first day they became available. More information about the vouchers can be found here. He also issued a reminder that the city’s final scheduled brush pickup of the year will begin on Monday, September 14.

With his blessing, council members opted to replace Eikenbary with Lincolnview Local Schools President Jeff Snyder on the CRA (Community Reinvestment Area) board.

Council members heard from city resident Stu Jewett, who said a neighbor has installed a bright exterior light that intrudes on his property. Law Director John Hatcher said he would look into possible legal remedies.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held on Monday, September 14, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.