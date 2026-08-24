Roundup: tennis, soccer, volleyball, golf

VW independent sports

Tennis

Bath 3 Van Wert 2

LIMA — Van Wert picked up wins at third singles and first doubles but fell to Bath in WBL tennis action on Monday.

Alli Spieles defeated Bath’s Jordan Taylor 6-1, 6-0 at third singles, while the first doubles team of Bristol Wollet and Ella Kimmel topped Bri Downey and Khloe Kinkleman in a nailbiter, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3. At first singles, Bath’s Gianna Marfo defeated Lauren Gearhart 6-4, 6-4, while Elizabeth Rope posted a 6-3, 6-1 win over Van Wert’s Madilynn Thomson at second singles. Bath’s second doubles team of Kylie Chang and Jackie Alva scored a 6-2, 6-3 win over Annabelle Miller and Ixchell Castillo.

Van Wert (1-4, 1-2 WBL) will host Bryan today.

Soccer

Celina 8 Lincolnview 0 (boys)

The Lancers fell to Celina 8-0 on Monday.

“We knew coming into the season that this was going to be a tough stretch of games for us,” head coach Eli Alvarez said. “We’re not the team we’re going to be yet, and right now our focus has to stay on getting better each time we step on the field and continuing to play hard regardless of the score.”

Lincolnview (0-2) will host Miller City on Thursday.

Ada 7 Crestview 0 (girls)

ADA — In the season opener, Ada defeated Crestview 7-0 on Monday.

For the Knights, Ella Lamb had 21 saves on goal, while Emma Lirot, Jackie Dennie, Evvy Lamb and JJ Korte gave a great defensive effort.

Crestview will play at Delphos St. John’s today.

Volleyball

Paulding 3 Van Wert 0

PAULDING — The Panthers swept Van Wert in the season opener 25-10, 25-14, 25-9 on Monday.

Karli Breedlove led Paulding with nine kills, three aces and four digs. Estie Pease had 15 assists, five digs, five aces and a pair of kills, while Jayla Griffith had four aces. Van Wert statistics were not immediately available.

Van Wert will play at Lincolnview today.

Golf

Van Wert defeats Defiance

In a Western Buckeye League showdown at Willow Bend, Van Wert Cougars defeated Defiance by a comfortable margin, 165-191 on Monday.

Co-match medalists were freshman Joey Keysor and senior Zach Stoller, who each carded fine rounds of 39. Sophomore Cal Bryum finished his round with a 40. Sophomore Van Wright had a rough start and righted the ship for a score of 47. Zander Coleman tallied a 49 followed up by Noah Krites with a 51.

Beau Bear carded a 46 to lead the junior varsity to a Cougar sweep of the Bulldogs.

With the win, Van Wert improved to 2-0 in the WBL. The Cougars will take on St Marys Memorial at Willow Bend.